YWCA Dance Classes

Affordable dance classes starting May 23 thru June 5

Tuesdays, 9 am to 9:45 am--Pre Ballet and Tap, 3-6 year old

Wednesdays, 9 am to 10 am Ballet and Tap, 7 to 10 year olds

Wednesdays, 10 am to 10:45 am, Hip Hop, 8 years and up

Thursdays, 9 am to 10 am, Ballet and Tap, 11 plus years

Thursdays, 10 am to 10:45 am, 8 and up, Jazz Classes

Call the YWCA to register! 465-7774

Classes held in lovely large dance studio at 304 E. Third St., Alton