YWCA Fit Kids is a new program to get children moving this summer and also understand the importance of being active and eating healthy foods. It is a great opportunity for the kids to get to know other kids in the community and make new friendships during the summer, all while having fun!

The weekly program is being offered at the YWCA of Alton to children aged 6-12 years at all skill levels starting the week of June 12 through August 11, 2017.

The 6-9 year old’s camp will start at 2 p.m. and run through 3:45 p.m, Monday thru Friday.

The 9 to 12 year old’s camp will run from 4:15 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday thru Friday.

Weekly sessions run $5 per child. The activities will be held in the YWCA gym with qualified instructors.

Depending on the age group, the kids will participate in a variety of physical activities including Ultimate Frisbee, Soccer, Basketball, Blob Tag, Kick the Can, Baseless Baseball, Sharks and Minnows, Yoga, Line Dancing, Square Dancing, Pickle and many more offerings.

For 7 of those 10 weeks, the YWCA has partnered with Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville to offer the opportunity for Senior students to work with the children for a project as well. This will include the fun activities mentioned above, as well as matching/memory type games and incorporated Health Education.

Through these games, we are hoping to teach our kids the importance of healthy eating and the mental and other benefits of exercise.

Through the Y’s activities for kids, area youth are cultivating the values, skills and relationships that lead to positive behaviors, better health and educational achievement.

Contact the YWCA of Alton for more information or to register for YWCA Fit Kids at 618.465.7774 or at info@altonywca.com.