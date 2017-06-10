YWCA Hosts Mother 2 Mother Group

YWCA to Host Mother 2 Mother Group

In the wake of the Ferguson upheaval and conflicts around the country, the YWCA of Alton is hosting Mother 2 Mother, a conversation with black mothers to white mothers about “the talk” with their black sons.

The event will be moderated by Dr. Christi Griffith, Founder of The Ethics Project. This conversation is being held in hopes of continuing the healing and understanding in the community through conversations between black and white mothers.

This event will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the YWCA, 304 E. Third St., Alton IL and is free to the public with a reception to follow. Please contact the YWCA at 618.465.7774 to reserve your seat.

The YWCA has been a community leader in the fight to eliminate racism and understands that many in the community are challenged to teach their children about racism and prepare them to thrive in a diverse world. It is the YWCA’s hope that attention to this topic will help the community navigate the issue of racism.

The YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Co., Inc., Simmons Hanley Conroy, and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.