YWCA Line Dancing Classes

Line dancing classes --With Specs and Stilettos Instructors. From June 1st through July 6, 2017. 6 pm to 8 pm. $3 cover charged for class. "Cupid Shuffle" "Wobble" "Chuck Baby" "Wild Wild West" "Cha-Cha" and "Blurred Lines" dances. For more information, call the YWCA of Alton 465-7774. The YWCA of Alton is located at 304 E. Third St., Alton, IL. The YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Morrissey Contracting, Inc. and Simmons, Hanley and Conroy law firm.