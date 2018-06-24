Zafira String Quartet Presents Gypsy Queens
Webster Groves Concert Hall 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119
Zafira String Quartet returns to the Webster Groves Concert Hall/Ozark Theatre for a musical program "Gypsy Queens." Great acoustics guarantee there are no "bad seats" at the Ozark. Listening to great music is a wonderful way to spend a Sunday afternoon. Don't miss this unique musical program.
Info
Webster Groves Concert Hall 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119 View Map
16+, Concerts & Live Music