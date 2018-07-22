Zafira String Quartet Presents Music For The Screen

Zafira Quartet is a string quartet that also performs on electric instruments, pushing the boundary of the traditional quartet by layering and sound sculpting with the use of electronic effects.

The latest event will explore the "Greatest Themes For Film And Television. The great acoustics at the Ozark mean no "bad seats" and will be a musical and sound experience you won't want to miss.

Admission is $10 at the door. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot. Free parking on our private lots.