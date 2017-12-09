Zen Investigates Mineral Springs

Saturday, December 09, 2017

Starting at 9:00pm

It's Raining Zen

301 E. Broadway

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 717-0546

If you haven't investigated Mineral Springs with Zen, go check out our videos... they are all posted on Facebook. Whether you are a paranormal enthusiast or someone who wants to believe, but has never had an experience with the other side, our investigations are the real thing. Based entirely on spiritual energy, Zen's unique approach to investigations is something far different than the standard ghost tour and the evidence we have collected and posted online demonstrates exactly that! If you have your own equipment, such as a spirit box, K2 meter or digital recorder, please bring them. And do not forget your camera, video camera, Go-Pro and flashlights! Sign-up quickly! Cost is $25, prepayment is required and each investigation is limited to 15 participants.

For more information, call (618) 717-0546.

Admission

$25/person

Limited to 15 guests per investigation