Accountants can get updated tax information at symposium

The Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is collaborating again this year with the Internal Revenue Service to offer a tax symposium from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19. The continuous education credit opportunity is designed for certified public accountants and bookkeepers to receive updated tax information.

The IRS Tax Symposium in SIUE’s Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom offers seven CEU credits and covers criminal investigations, exam, new collections, taxpayer advocate, Tax Cuts & Job Act, Illinois Department of Revenue, and more.

“This is an opportunity CPAs and tax preparers will not want to miss,” said Jo Ann DiMaggio May, SBDC director and small business specialist. “Accounting associations and CPA-related organizations are encouraged to invite their members, as well as other business-building and networking organizations.”

The $90 cost includes parking, continental breakfast, lunch and snacks. For details and registration, visit the website. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 19.

