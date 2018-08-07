Airline Drive In returns to Rosewood Heights church

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS | Drop Mob Social Club and AP Cigar Company are hosting their second annual Airline Drive In from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Greater Alton Church, 506 E. Airline Drive.

Besides all the interesting modes of transportation, there will also be:

Chainsaw carving from The Wood Den of Festus, Mo. Ryan will be carving an Indian for AP Cigar Shop during the day.

St. Louis’ Strange Donuts will have doughnuts for the first time ever in this area.

Dan Johnson of Knucklehead Art (knuckleheadart777 on Instagram) will be pin-striping cars for customers and painting on a surfboard.

First Stop Bake Shop will be open with treats and specials.

Casa Romero’s Mexican restaurant and Airliner Bar and Grill will have special deals for the day.

Specials from 3D Vapor

10 percent off at AP Cigar Company

Shotgun raffle drawing from Airline Pawn

Special guest car will be The Wild Cherry van and owner Chris Carter. This van is an internet sensation with its resurrection from the dead to going to SEMA, all in one year with help from the automotive and vanning community.

There will be a “mini bike” drag race challenge with a healthy cash prize to the winners of each class.

For more information, visit the Drop Mob’s Facebook page.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter