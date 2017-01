James and Chris Anderson of Wanda, Ill., are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Jan. 30, 1957.

James retired from McDonnell Douglas.

Chris retired from St. Anthony’s Hospital.

Their children are Tim (Rosemary) Anderson and Veronica (Charlie) Krome, all of Wood River. They also have two grandchildren, Christopher and Rebecca; and two great-grandchildren, Dacota and CJ.

The couple will celebrate their anniversary with family.