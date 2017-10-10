Martinez 50th anniversary

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Henry and Cheryl Martinez of Rosewood Heights will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on October 28, 2017.

Henry Martinez married Cheryl Vermillion on October 28, 1967 at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto. Their ceremony was officiated by Fr. Manning.

Henry retired in 2004 from IBEW Local #649.

Cheryl is a retired family coordinator.

Their children are Kristie and Jasen Shaw of Rosewood Heights, Matthew and Leslie Martinez of Bethalto and Amanda, and Alan Franklin of Stanton.

The couple has eight grandchildren, Shelby and Lauren Shaw, Josh, Samantha and Jake Martinez and Adrianna and Brooklyn Jefferys, and Logan Franklin.

A surprise reception was held for the happy couple at Castelli’s at 255 on April 30, 2017 at 1 p.m. It was attended by close friends and family. The event was hosted by their children, Kristie and Jasen Shaw and Matt and Leslie Martinez.