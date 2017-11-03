Beckman 50th Anniversary

Jim and Sandy Beckman of Godfrey celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 28, 2017.

Jim Beckman married the former Sandy Mills on Oct. 28, 1967, at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral in Alton.

Jim retired in 2009 from the Alton School District. He was a teacher and coach. He also taught in the Venice School District and worked for Beverly Farm and Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Sandy retired from the Alton School District in 2001. She taught both music and kindergarten during her career as a teacher.

Their children are Jamie and Tom Pullen of Godfrey, and Randy and Carol Beckman of Wood River.

They have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

They celebrated their anniversary at an event hosted by their children and grandchildren on Oct. 21 at the Jacoby Arts Center.