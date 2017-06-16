Berkel 50th Anniversary

John W. “Bill” and Rosa H. Berkel of Rosewood Heights are celebrating their Golden 50th Wedding Anniversary.

John W. “Bill” Berkel and the former Rosa H. Carter were married in Ramstein, Germany, on June 23, 1967.

He is a graduate of Civic Memorial High School, 1958. He retired from Olin Corp. and also retired from the U.S. Army Reserves.

She is a graduate of Alton Senior High School, 1964. She retired from Olin Corp.

They have one son, Gary A. Berkel, of Rosewood Heights.

Gary will host a reception in honor of his parents from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 18, 2017, at Wood River Moose Lodge.