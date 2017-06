Gary and Brenda Brunnworth of Jerseyville are celebrating their Golden 50th Wedding Anniversary.

Gary and the former Brenda Douglas were married June 30, 1967, at Spring Street Assembly of God, Alton, by the Rev. James Smith.

Gary retired from the Alton Fire Department and St. Anthony’s Hospital.

The couple has two children, Ellen Brefeld of Brighton and Mathew of St. Louis. They also have two grandchildren.

The couple will celebrate with a family trip to Florida.