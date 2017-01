Edward and Joyce Cadle of Godfrey are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Edward married the former Joyce McKenzie on Jan. 14, 1967, in Alton. C.L. Gruver officiated.

Edward is employed at Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Their children are Kimberly Cadle and Denise Cadle, both of Godfrey.

The couple will celebrate their anniversary with a two-week tour of the Hawaiian Islands.