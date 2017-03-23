Cadle 50th Anniversary

Jennifer (Cadle) McGee and Angela (Cadle) Parchman invite you to come and help celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of their parents, Tom and Sheron Cadle, with an open house in their honor from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, in the Family Life Center of the Bethalto Church of God, 800 E. Bethalto Blvd., Bethalto, IL 62010, where they are members. Friends and relatives are invited.

Tom and Sheron were married on March 25, 1967, at the First Assembly of God Church in South Roxana with the Rev. C.M. Twente officiating.

Sheron (Jackson) Cadle was born in Advance, Mo., and graduated from Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto.

Tom was born in Eldred, Ill., and graduated from Roxana High School in Roxana. Tom retired from McDonnell Douglas/Boeing in St. Louis, Mo. He is currently employed with the East Alton School District in East Alton, where he provides school bus transportation and building custodial/maintenance work.

Tom and Sheron were blessed with three daughters, Angela (Tod) Parchman of West Frankfort, Ill., Jennifer (Ronnie) McGee of Cottleville, Mo., and the late Debra (Jeff) Ochs of Bethalto. Debra passed away on Jan. 8, 2008, after a battle with leukemia.

They have eight grandchildren, Annika Ochs, Isaac McGee and Levi McGee, Alexis Parchman, Joel Parchman and Savannah Parchman, Seth (Kayla) McGee and Cassi McGee; and one great-grandchild, Carson McGee.

Tom and Sheron enjoy being a part of the Bethalto Church of God, spending time with family and friends, and hosting the Southern Gospel Concert Series at the Bethalto Church of God on the first Saturday evening of every month.