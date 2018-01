Jack and Cristy Crider Jr. of Godfrey would like to announce the upcoming wedding of their son, Jace Crider, to Jamie Byrne.

Jamie is the daughter of James and Rae Ann Byrne of Staunton.

Jace is a full-time student of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, majoring in special education, and Jamie is employed by the Alton School District. She teaches eighth-grade social studies.

The couple is planning a beach wedding in Florida in late spring this year but will continue to call Godfrey home.