Denby 50th Anniversary

Robert and Nancy Denby of Godfrey will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 17, 2018.

Dr. Robert Denby married the former Nancy Dotson on Aug. 17, 1968, at Cherry Street Baptist Church in Alton, with Rev. Robert Bowling officiating.

Robert is a retired English professor.

Nancy is a retired secretary.

Their children are John Denby of Plano, Texas; Ruth and Roger Waggener of Alton; and Mark and Melissa Denby of Godfrey.

They have six grandchildren.

Their children and grandchildren will host an open house at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Heartland Baptist Church in Alton. They ask guests not to bring gifts.