Droste~Hibbits Wedding

Rachel Droste and Sean Hibbits were united in marriage on May 20, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Their ceremony was officiated by Msr. Matthew Mitas.

A reception was held at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The bride is the daughter of Joseph Droste of Godfrey and Patricia Droste of Wood River. Rachel is a 2010 graduate of Alton High School and earned a bachelor of science in nursing at Chamberlain College of Nursing in 2014. She is employed as a registered nurse.

The groom is the son of James Hibbits of St. Louis and Jennifer Botello of Kirksville, Mo. Sean is a 2007 graduate of Hazelwood Central High School and earned a bachelor of science in civil engineering from Missouri S & T in 2012. He is employed as a geotechnical engineer.

The maids of honor were Pamela Droste and Paige Sebold. Bridesmaids were Stefanie Kopsie, Barbara Bateman, Emily Hibbits, Kelsey Hibbits and Elizabeth Werts.

Best men were Gary Hibbits and Joseph Hibbits. Groomsmen were Ryan Swierk, Gerald Ohlms, Nick Roth, Jordan Lane, and Jake McCormick.

Ushers were Chris Carr, Mike Carr, Jim Pingleton, and Vince Rojano. Ring bearers were Kian Yuen and Peymon Yuen, and junior bridesmaid was Layla Yuen.

The couple honeymooned in St. Lucia, and now reside in St. Louis.