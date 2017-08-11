Dunning~Austill Engagement

Barbara Dunning is announcing the engagement of her daughter, Angela Dunning, to Derek Austill, son of Darrell and Terri Austill. The bride-elect is also the daughter of the late Ronnie Dunning.

The bride-elect is a 2005 graduate of Alton High School and a 2009 graduate of SIUE, receiving a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Angela is employed as a teacher’s aide at the Roxana School District.

The groom-elect is a 2003 graduate of Alton High School and a graduate of Lewis and Clark Community College. Derek is employed as an assistant IT director at the Roxana School District.

The couple is planning a May 3, 2018, wedding at Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton.