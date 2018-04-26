Ficker 60th Anniversary

Richard and Phyllis Ficker of Granite City will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on May 3.

They were married in 1958 in Erin, Tenn., and lived in Oceanside, Calif., for three years while Richard served at Camp Pendleton U.S. Marine Corps Base, then returned to their hometown of Granite City. Before retiring, Richard worked as departmental manager at Dow Metals Products for 17 years and as operations manager at Southwest Steel Supply Company for many years. Phyllis worked for 27 years at Todd Uniform Company, now Aramark.

The couple have three children, Rick (Tina) Ficker of Edwardsville, Steve (Michelle) Ficker of Highland, and Rob (Christine) Ficker of Granite City; five grandchildren, Steven Ficker of Denver, Colo., Joel (Kayla) Ficker of Byrnes Mill, Mo., Rose Ficker of Highland, Bo (Rachel) Ficker of Granite City, and Katie Ficker of Granite City; one great-grandson, Luke Ficker of Granite City, and will welcome a great-granddaughter, Penelope Jane Ficker of Byrnes Mill, into the family this September.

The Fickers will celebrate their anniversary with a family dinner at Ravanelli’s Restaurant.