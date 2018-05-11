Gallacci 50th Anniversary

Jim and Angie Gallacci will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 11, 2018.

Jim Gallacci and the former Angie Zappa were married May 11, 1968, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Wood River. Father William Kekeisen officiated.

Jim is retired.

Angie is a housewife.

They have three children: Jim Gallacci II of Manchester, Mo.; Julie Miles and her husband, Nathan, of Wood River; and Jennifer Ashby and her husband, Ben, of Edwardsville.

They have three grandchildren.

A family trip is planned at a later date.