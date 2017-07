Alfred and Dorothy Gerdt of Godfrey celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on July 18, 2017.

Alfred Gerdt and the former Dorothy Lippoldt were married on July 18, 1947, in Godfrey.

Their children are Karen (deceased), Sharon and Dough Marschalek of Madison, Wisc., and Janice and Charlie Pautler of Belleville.

They have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The couple celebrated with a family reunion July 22 in Madison, Wisc.