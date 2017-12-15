Gray 50th Anniversary

Dennis and Barbara Gray of Godfrey will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 19, 2017.

Dennis Gray married the former Barbara Whaley on Dec. 19, 1967, at St. Patrick’s Church in Grafton. The Rev. Anthony Schmidt officiated.

Dennis retired from Tinius-Olson, where he was a field service technician. He was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, in the Army.

Barbara retired after working as a secretary at United Methodist Village in Godfrey.

Their children are Victoria Gray of Godfrey, Ken (Shaana) Gray of Carrollton, and Katie (Tony) Cain of Godfrey.

Their five grandchildren are Lauren, Kaitlyn, and Jenna Gray of Carrollton; and Audrey and Caroline Cain of Godfrey.

Their children hosted an anniversary dinner.