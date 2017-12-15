Groppel 50th Anniversary

William and Margaret Groppel of Godfrey will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 18, 2017.

William Groppel married the former Margaret Elizabeth Paulda on Dec. 18, 1967, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. The late Fr. Wm. Hembrow officiated.

William retired from DCM Group in St. Louis.

Margaret is a retired licensed practical nurse who worked 41 years at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Their children are Kristine Marie and Matt Costello of Godfrey, and William Paulda and Leslie Knight, daughter Kaylee, of Rochester, Wash.

They have one grandchild.

The couple celebrated their anniversary with family in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.