Gross 50th Anniversary

Jim and Kay Gross of Godfrey are celebrating their golden 50th wedding anniversary.

Jim and the former Kay Bierbaum were married at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Alton by Msgr. Croke on April 8, 1967.

Jim retired from Owens-Illinois Mold and Anchor Mold.

Kay retired from Eagle Forum.

Their children are Amy (Mark) Albright of Orlando, Fla., Mary (David) Knowles, Brian (Aron) Gross and Mark Gross, all of Alton. They also have five grandchildren.

Their children will host an open house celebration in honor of their parents from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 9, 2017, at Bluff City Grill in Alton.