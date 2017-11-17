Haynes~Goebel Wedding

Diana Haynes and Kevin Andrew Goebel of the Central West End in St. Louis were married Sept. 2, 2017, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. The ceremony was officiated by Father Thomas Liebler. A reception followed at Four Seas Banquet Facility in St. Louis.

The bride is the daughter of Frank and Mary Haynes of Bethalto. She is a graduate of Civic Memorial High School (2010) and Webster University (2014) and is a Fundraising Event Coordinator at Hospice of Southern Illinois.

The groom is the son of Suellen Goebel of New Douglas and Kevin Goebel of Gillespie. He is a graduate of Staunton High School (2010) and Webster University (2013) and is an Accountant at Cushman & Wakefield.

The bride’s maids of honor were Brittany Hardwick and Kimberly Slaughter, and bridesmaids were Kristen McDowell, Kacy Dunham, and Emily Sutton.

The groom’s best man was Jarrod Huskey, and groomsmen were Jake Langley, Cody Bradfisch, Rob Holden, and Zac Carter.

Ushers were Michael Haynes and Alyse Goebel, flower girl was Keira Wehrle, and ring bearer was Kayden Buus.