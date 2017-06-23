Haynes~Goebel Engagement

Frank and Mary Haynes of Bethalto are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Diana Haynes, to Andy Goebel of Staunton.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Civic Memorial High School (2010) and Webster University, St. Louis (2014), with a bachelor of arts in public relations and minor in management. Diana is employed as an event coordinator at Hospice of Southern Illinois in Belleville.

The groom-elect is the son of Suellen Goebel of New Douglas and Kevin Goebel of Gillespie. He is a graduate of Staunton High School (2010) and Webster University, St. Louis (2013), with a bachelor of science in accounting. Andy is employed as an accountant at Cushman & Wakefield in St. Louis.

The couple was engaged on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. They will be married by Father Thomas Liebler at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. The reception will follow later in St. Louis.

The couple will reside in St. Louis.