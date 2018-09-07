Isenberg 50th Anniversary

Ron and Janet Isenberg of Prairietown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 7, 2018.

Ron Isenberg married the former Janet Meyer on Sept. 7, 1968, in Prairietown, with Pastor Otto Horstman officiating.

Ron is a retired diesel mechanic and foreman.

Janet is a retired registered nurse.

Their children are Denise (Bob) Horton and Tammy (Brett) Horton, all residing in Prairietown.

They have six grandchildren.

The couple loves playing cards with their friends, church activities, traveling, and time with their children and grandchildren.

Their daughters will host a celebration at Moonlight Restaurant.