Jackson 60th Anniversary

Shelby and Geraldine Jackson of Wood River celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sept. 27, 2017.

Shelby Jackson and the former Geraldine Swain were married Sept. 27, 1957, at Assembly of God Church in South Roxana, with the Rev. Charles Twente officiating.

Shelby is retired and self-employed in sanitation.

Geraldine works at the Wood River Walmart.

Their children are Kathy Hoxsey of Wood River, Kevin (Diane) Jackson of Wood River, and Keith (Rhonda) Jackson of Godfrey.

They have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The couple took a cruise to Alaska in July to celebrate their anniversary.