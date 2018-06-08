Jacobs 50th Anniversary

Carl Leonard Jacobs Jr. and Sandra Jean Jacobs of Lake Ozark, Mo., formerly of Alton, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 9, 2018.

Carl Leonard Jacobs Jr. and the former Sandra Jean LaMarsh were married June 9, 1968, at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. The groom’s father, Rev. Carl Jacobs Sr., officiated.

Len retired from Boeing as a tax specialist.

Sandy retired from the Alton School District as a first-grade teacher at Mark Twain Elementary.

The couple have two daughters, Carmen Wallace and her husband, Kirk Wallace, of Germantown Hills, Ill., and Marcey Wolter and her husband, Scott Wolter, of Godfrey; and two sons, Tony Jacobs and his wife, Nicole Wrigley, of Chicago, and Nick Jacobs and his wife, Randi Jacobs, of Nacogdoches, Texas.

The couple have six grandchildren: Austin, Evan, and Ian Wallace, Nora Steiner, and Desmond and Miles Jacobs.

The couple were honored at a family dinner and weekend together in Branson, Mo., over the Memorial Day weekend.