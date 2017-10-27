Jenkins 60th Anniversary

Gary and Darlene Jenkins of Brighton celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 12, 2017.

Gary Jenkins married the former Darlene Voorhees on Oct. 12, 1957, at Brighton Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Paul Krebs officiating.

Gary retired in 1998 from IBEW Local No. 649.

Darlene is a hairdresser and owner of Mulberry Street Hair Care with 40 years of service.

Their children are Kim and (Frank) Kwas of Oxford, Miss.; Gary and (Susan) Jenkins of Brighton; Andy and (Tamara) Jenkins of Brighton; and Patty and (Randy) Heineman of Medora.

They have 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

They celebrated their anniversary at a family dinner at Chopped in Jerseyville.