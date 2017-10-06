Kiszczak~Badgett Engagement

Stephanie Kiszczak and Nathan Badgett of O’Fallon, Mo., are announcing their engagement.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Theodore and Patricia Kiszczak of Oakville, Mo.

The groom-elect is the son of Benny and Barbara Badgett of Wood River.

The bride-elect is a 2003 graduate of Oakville High School, graduated from Webster University in 2007 with a bachelor of arts in journalism, and graduated from Maryville University in 2013 with a master of arts in strategic communication and leadership. Stephanie is a communications consultant at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis.

The groom-elect is a 1997 graduate of Roxana High School and graduated with a bachelor of science in environmental biology in 2001 and a master of science in biology in 2004, both from Eastern Illinois University. Nathan is a freshwater biologist at Ecological Specialists Inc. in O’Fallon, Mo.

The couple is planning a Feb. 24, 2018, wedding at the Jewel Box in St. Louis.