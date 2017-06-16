Lawson 60th Anniversary

Fred and Jeannie Lawson of Godfrey are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Fred and the former Jeannie Rogers were married on June 15, 1957, at St. Matthew’s Church in Alton, by the Rev. William Croke.

Fred retired from Lewis and Clark Library System, Edwardsville.

Jeannie retired from Famous Barr and Uniform Shop, Alton.

Their children are Diane (Richard) West of Lawton, Okla., Linda (Michael) Bick of Godfrey, and Elaine Dyer of Godfrey. They have five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, with one on the way in November.

The couple will celebrate at a dinner with their family.

