LeClaire 50th Anniversary

Vernon and Cheryl LeClaire of Fosterburg celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 23, 2018.

Vernon LeClaire married the former Cheryl Giles on March 23, 1968, at First Baptist Church of Rosewood Heights. Pastor Beal was the officiant.

Vernon is a retired science teacher in the Ferguson-Florissant School District.

Cheryl is the owner of LeClaire Insurance.

Their children are Amy (Chris) Amorello of Union, Ky., and Josh LeClaire of Wood River.

They have two grandchildren, Dominick, age 14, and Drake, age 11.

The couple and their children hosted a reception on March 24 at The Views at The Woodlands Banquet Center. They also enjoyed a week with family in June 2017 at St. George Island in Florida.