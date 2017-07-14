Lund~Ellis Wedding

Carissa Anne Lund and Christopher Cole Ellis were married at 4 p.m. on May 27, 2017, at Circle R Grain Farm in Kane. The ceremony was officiated by the Honorable Ellar Duff. A reception followed at Circle R Grain Farm.

The bride is the daughter of Anecita Vy of Pana and the late Jon Lund. She is a 2005 graduate of Tri-City High School and a 2009 graduate of Lincoln Land Community College. Carissa is currently employed as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps.

The groom is the son of Cynthia M. Ellis of Alton and Robert Ellis of Godfrey. He is a 2012 graduate of Alton High School and a 2014 graduate of Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center in Monterey. Christopher is a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps.

The bride’s maid of honor was Mary Zingerman and the groom’s best man was Matthew Newland.

The couple honeymooned in Hawaii.