Mayden 66th Anniversary

Frank and Lorene Mayden of Godfrey will celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary on March 2, 2018.

Frank Mayden married the former Lorene Lutz on March 2, 1952, in Clay City, Ill., with the Rev. Pinkstaff officiating.

Frank worked 53 years at McDonnell Douglas and Boeing.

Lorene was a stay-at-home mom, did sewing, mowed lawns and worked 10 years as a housekeeper for the Ethan Allen Furniture store in Fairview Heights until she retired.

Their children are Don, Richard, Charles, Mickael, and Patrick.