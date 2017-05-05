Menke 50th Anniversary

Jim and Kathy Menke of Bethalto are celebrating their Golden 50th Wedding Anniversary.

Jim and the former Kathy David were married on May 6, 1967, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Bethalto, by Father Manning.

Jim retired from Illinois Bell and Kathy retired from St. Anthony’s Hospital.

Their children are the late Laura Ann Ward and Steve and Kim Menke. They also have two grandchildren, Brennan and Noah.

Family and friends will host a reception in honor of the couple at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Bethalto.