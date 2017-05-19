Moore 60th Anniversary

Robert L. and Beverly J. (McNear) Moore of Godfrey are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Robert and the former Beverly McNear were married on May 11, 1957, at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Alton by Father Spreen.

Robert is retired from Canteen Vending and Rolling Hills Golf Course. Beverly is retired from Bank of Edwardsville and Rolling Hills Golf Course.

Their children are Dana and Tom Armenta of Volcano, Calif., Brian and Karen Moore of Godfrey, Kimberly and Frank Rothe of Brighton, Robert Moore of Alton, and Christopher and Marily Moore of Wood River.

They also have nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren., with one on the way in October.

Celebration with a family dinner at Brass Door Restaurant in Carrollton will be Saturday, May 20.