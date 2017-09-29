Nature Institute program to focus on region’s history

GODFREY — Learn about The Nature Institute and this region’s past from those who know it best during Living History: A Walk through Time.

Historians will be at the institute, 2213 S. Levis Lane, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. This event has a suggested donation of $10 and will operate as an open house-type forum.

Some speakers will be in full costume with in-period artifacts by their sides. Guests will be allowed to move along historical stops of the trail at their leisure (a map will be provided).

Historical stops along the trail include Larry Reid, of WBGZ’s “Outdoors with Larry Reid,” as John M. Olin; and Brad Winn of the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site as an expedition re-enactor.

Ramona Puskar, the institute’s education director and event organizer, said she hopes to give people a new perspective on the importance of the land around them. Although the institute’s programs typically focus on nature or environmental themes, Puskar is excited about the learning possibilities that a different program may bring.

“You cannot directly see what has been here before, but by looking at nature through the lens of the people that came prior to us, visitors will better understand and hopefully share our organization’s passion for our land and local preserved natural areas in general,” Puskar said.

Puskar said friends and supporters of TNI are sometimes unaware of the organization’s historical resources that are directly linked to their property. Some examples include the area once known as Hop Hollow Creek, a route of the Underground Railroad, and how the institute’s trails once served as a home for mound-building Native Americans.

Puskar said the institute’s goal is to bring awareness and appreciation for nature and this upcoming program represents “a new way to look at that topic and for some, it will help frame an answer for the ‘why?’ — why should we care and why should we want to preserve nature?”

For more information, visit TheNatureInstitute.org or call (618) 466-9930.

