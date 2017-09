James and Martha Reinhardt of Godfrey celebrated their 65th anniversary on Sept. 12, 2017.

James Reinhardt and the former Martha H. Reid were married Sept. 2, 1952, at College Avenue Presbyterian Church.

They are both retired.

Their children are Walter Reinhardt of Austin, Texas; Clint Reinhardt of The Colony, Texas; and Reid Stroud of Allen, Texas.

They have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.