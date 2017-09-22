Shaw 25th Anniversary

Jasen and Kristie Shaw of Rosewood Heights celebrated their 25th anniversary on July 25.

Jasen Shaw and the former Kristie Martinez were married on July 25, 1992, at St. Kevin’s in Rosewood Heights. They had a precession of 22 vintage ‘55-57 classic cars on the way to the reception. Fr. Tom Liebler officiated at the wedding.

Jasen works at Phillips 66 Refinery in Wood River.

Kristie works for the Roxana School District.

Their children are Shelby Shaw of Alton and Lauren Shaw of Rosewood Heights.

A surprise reception hosted by Shelby Shaw; her fiancé, Justin Murphy; and Lauren Shaw was Aug. 4 at Bella Milano in Edwardsville, attended by friends and family.