Smith 50th Anniversary

Gary and Bev Smith of Alton are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Gary Smith and the former Bev Bernhard were married on Feb. 4, 1967, at First Baptist Church of Alton by the late Rev. Roy Carlson.

Gary retired after 34 years with Dynegy.

Bev retired from Smurfit Stone Container.

They have three children, Jill and David King of Joelton, Tenn., Jeff and Elaine Smith of Oxford, Ala., and the late Kristi Smith. Their grandchildren are Kylie, Caleb, Colin and Kelah Smith and Aubrey, Emma and Gideon King.

The couple celebrated with a cruise to Roatan, Belize and Cozumel. They also celebrated with a family dinner at Shogun Japanese Steak House.