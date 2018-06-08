Sparks 65th Anniversary

East Alton residents Rev. Frank and Donna Sparks will observe their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The couple will celebrate the occasion at an informal gathering at their church, New Hope Baptist, 400 N. Center St. in Rosewood Heights.

Rev. William Bohn performed the wedding ceremony of Sparks and the former Donna Mae Taylor on June 13, 1953, at the First Baptist Church of East Alton. Sparks served as an Engineering Manager and later Production Manager at the Owens-Illinois Mold Manufacturing plant in Alton. Mrs. Sparks was employed as a bookkeeper at several area banks.

During Frank’s 40 years with Owens-Illinois, he and Donna traveled to Europe, Central and South America, Asia and Australia. He helped design and set up mold manufacturing facilities for client companies in various countries there and helped design new or improved manufacturing techniques for those affiliates. Donna was his beautiful and constant companion!

Upon retirement from Owens-Illinois in 1993, the Sparks served as Pastor and wife in area American Baptist churches. He received his ordination in 1997. They have been serving at New Hope Baptist Church (now in Rosewood Heights) for the past 16 years.

The Sparks have three daughters, Dawn Karenko (Ted), Kimberly Beyer (Jeff), and Jennifer Bienemann (Mike), six wonderful grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

They are blessed!