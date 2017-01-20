Spencer~Bowman Wedding

Kara Spencer and Brian Bowman were married Sept. 24, 2016, at Faust Park in Chesterfield, Mo. A family dinner was held at Oishi Restaurant in Chesterfield, Mo.

The bride is the daughter of William and Elizabeth Gruebel of Ballwin, Mo. Kara is a graduate of Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Mo. She is a stylist at Ginger Bay Salon and Spa in Kirkwood, Mo.

The groom is the son of Nick and Karen Bowman of Godfrey. Brian is a graduate of Alton High School and a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where he received his bachelor of applied science degree. He is a Global Network Engineer at Mastercard in O’Fallon, Mo.

Ring bearers were Chase Spencer and Connor Spencer. The flower girl was Ellie Spencer. The groom’s attendant was Joseph Bowman.