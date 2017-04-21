Toner 65th Anniversary

Charles “Chuck” Toner and Rosalie Toner of Rosewood Heights celebrated 65 years of marriage with a family gathering on Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Toner and the former Rosalie Lang were married April 16, 1952, at the First Methodist Church of Wood River by the Rev. R.A. Lippman.

Chuck retired from Illinois Power and Rosalie retired from the Roxana School District.

They are the parents of Debbie (Ross) Eggebrecht of Alton, Mike (Teresa) Toner of Holiday Shores and Ted (Cathy) Toner of Rosewood Heights.

They have eight grandchildren, Josh (Brooke) Toner, Matt (Kristen) Toner, Caroline (Cory) Crandall, Andrea Kasten, Jake (Jessica) Toner, Zach Toner, Tom (finance’, Emily Morgan) DeGrand, and Meghan DeGrand.

They also have six great-granddaughters; twins, Ella and Emma; Ava, Jocelyn and Nora Toner, and Corinne Crandall.