Vangel 50th Anniversary

Vasile and Marcella Vangel of Granite City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 16, 2017.

Vasile Vangel and the former Marcella Bero were married Sept. 16, 1967, in Madison.

Vasile is retired from Boilermakers Local 27 and Nooter Corporation.

Marcella is a homemaker.

Their children are Chris (Diane) Vangel of Granite City, Victoria (Scott) Rose of Columbia, Ill.; Valeria (Eric) Brinker of Granite City, and Vanessa (Kevin) Bragg of Collinsville.

They have 10 grandchildren.

Their children hosted a reception Sept. 17 at the Elks Lodge.