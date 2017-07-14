Vaughn~Lewis Wedding

Marie Vaughn and Brock Lewis were married on June 3, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Their ceremony was officiated by Father John Whykes. A reception was held at the Franklin Room, St. Louis.

The bride is the daughter of Jeff and Mary Vaughn of Alton. Marie is a 2008 graduate of Marquette High School and a 2013 graduate of Fontbonne University. She is employed in child care and is a mother of one.

The groom is the son of Greg and Betty Lewis of Bismarck, Ill. Brock is a 2004 graduate of Bismarck-Henning High School and a 2008 graduate of Illinois College. He is employed as a police officer.

The matron of honor was Erin Vaughn and the maid of honor was Colleen Student. Bridesmaids were Cara Abide, Brigid Vaughn, Clare Vaughn, Kateri Vaughn , Courtney Lewis, Alli Sgroi, and Erin Price.

The best man was Zach Weishaar. Groomsmen were Pete Vaughn, Greg Vaughn, Eric Nesbitt, Stephen Wickenhauser, Cole Johnson, Nick Bristow, Toby Johnson, Steve Goetten, and Luke Abide. Ushers were Greg Munz, Eric McCubbin, and Josh Braundmeier. Flower girls were Vivian Lewis, Isabelle Abide, Katelyn Vaughn, and ring bearer Luke Abide.

The couple honeymooned at the Excellence Resort in Punta Cana.