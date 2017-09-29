Ventimiglia~Bellamy Wedding

Sheri Ventimiglia and Brian Bellamy of Roxana were married at First United Methodist Church in East Alton. The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Keith Michaels. A reception followed at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Edwardsville.

The bride is the daughter of Andrew and Joyce Ventimiglia of Wood River. She is a 1992 graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School and is an administrative assistant at the Cancer Care Center at Alton Memorial Hospital.

The groom is the son of Jeffrey and Pamela McQuaid of South Roxana. He is a 1993 graduate of Roxana High School and is a damage control associate at Crescent in Edwardsville.

The bride’s maid of honor was Jennifer Thompson and bridesmaids were Emily Cole, Alexi Bellamy, Gina Tassinari, Stacy Militello, and Julie Ventimiglia.

The groom’s best man was Mark Beckerdite and groomsmen were Nicolas Bellamy, Ian Cole, Adam Tassinari, Rickey Militello, and Michael Buttry.

Flower girls were Hadley and Nora Militello, usher was Justin Ventimiglia, and attendants were Kortney Ventimiglia and Katerina Boetta.

The couple honeymooned on a Caribbean cruise to the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos.