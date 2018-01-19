Visser 50th Anniversary

Frank and Dorothy Visser of Rosewood Heights celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 30, 2017.

Frank Visser married the former Dorothy Certa on Dec. 30, 1967, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Wood River.

Frank retired from Wood River Township Highway Department.

Dorothy started as a receptionist at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, worked as sacristan for St. Kevin Catholic Church and retired from Wood River Public Library.

Their children are Tony Visser and wife, Tammy, of East Alton; Suzanne Skaggs and husband, Gary, of Alton; Chrissy Lewis and husband, Pat, of East Alton; Tim Visser and wife, Wren, of Phoenix, Ariz.; and Frank Visser and wife, Brittany, of Alton.

They have 12 grandchildren.